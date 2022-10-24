Franklin County Officials' search for Staci Peterson is now a recovery effort

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said it's been a multi-agency effort to try and find former FSU Grad Staci Peterson. Unfortunately, that search and rescue is now a recovery effort.

Officials said Peterson drove out to St. Georgia Island on Thursday to spread her late dog’s ashes.

The former FSU grad’s family arrived on the scene today. They were contacted after Peterson’s car had been found abandoned on Sunday and State Park Officials reported Peterson as a missing person. Now, Deputies, Florida Fish and Wildlife commission along with the St. George Island state park are in search of Peterson.

Officials shared that the beaches’ warning flags were yellow on Thursday urging people to use caution when entering the water.

“Well yellow flag is ‘use caution.’ It’s still a time to use caution when you’re in the water. Today you can see it’s a red flag day. Things happen quickly in the water," said Smith. "It takes very little water for someone to drown or panic."

Officials said they found Peterson’s belongings and clothing on the beach, indicating she may have gone for a swim.

Today, the flags are now red meaning it is not recommended by officials to enter the water. Investigators do not expect any foul play and hope to recover Peterson as soon as possible.

