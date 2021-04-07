Franklin County kicks off texting while driving initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Franklin County kicks off the texting while driving enforcement initiative April 7 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol working together to prevent distracted driving.

The new law makes texting while driving a primary offense, and drivers can be cited just for texting while driving while the car is in motion.

Franklin County Sheriff Tony Smith says drivers caught using their phone while driving will be cited.

"Distracted driving is the number one cause of accidents," Franklin County Sheriff Tony Smith said. "You have your whole life ahead of you. Put the phone down."

In Franklin County, drivers caught texting behind the wheel will be fined $108 for a first offense. A second or subsequent offense within five years will result in a moving violation with a fine of $158.

If the violation occurs in a school or work zone, the fine will be $158 for a first offense and drivers shall have three points assessed against their driver’s license.