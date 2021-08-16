Franklin County issues voluntary evacuation for coastal communities

FRANKLIN COUNTY ISSUED A VOLUNTARY EVACUATION OF ISLANDS LIKE ST. GEORGE, Apalachicola — Franklin County issued a voluntary evacuation of Islands like St. George, Apalachicola, Bald and Alligator Points.

Franklin County has been preparing for worst case scenarios since the gulf storm formed.

As of Sunday morning, Emergency Management has been expecting four to five foot storm surges in the Apalachiacola Bay. However if the incoming storm hit the coastal region during high tide around 8:00 a.m. Emergency Management said the area could see seven foot surges.

Emergency Management Director Pamela Brownell said if you're planning to whether out the storm on St. George Island, vehicles should be moved to the center of the Island to avoid rising water.

"We ask that whatever you need, get your supplies today because once that wind gets up if you have a medical condition, first responders will not be able to get to you," said Brownell. "And at 45 miles-per-hour sustained force winds that means the bridge closes. You won't go on it, you won't come off of it."

