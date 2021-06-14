Franklin County gets creative to attract tourists

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Going on vacation with your pet! That's how Franklin County is getting creative! In an effort to boost tourism, they gave away an all-expenses-paid trip for a family and their four-legged friend.

They want people to know how pet-friendly it is at their restaurants, hotels, and beaches. Franklin County tourism is up 59 percent from last year, and even a small thing like this giveaway makes a huge impact.

Franklin County Tourist Development Council Director, John Solomon, said "for a place like us that is small, in comparison to other big tourism locations, those little things actually boost the tourism greater than it would any other large place."

Franklin County has many more giveaways during the year.

The next one is about exploring what their ecology has to offer.

Visit their website to find out more!