Franklin County Emergency Management prepares for possible flood

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — "From Michael we know how horrific this event can be. So, it spurs us on to be ready to help the people," said Mike Johnson, Pastor at Eastpoint Church of Christ.

Eastpoint Church of Christ has been in Franklin County for four years, beginning right around the time Hurricane Michael hit back in 2018. Learning from that experience, the church went into action when hearing news of Hurricane Ian's possible impacts.

The church is helping the community by handing out supplies like food, water, and baby supplies ahead of the storm. Johnson said his experience with Michael is what will help him this time around.

"We are well experienced with Hurricane Michael and what we learned from that, that is how to be efficient on helping the community, so we'll be ready," said Johnson.

Franklin County Emergency Management is also in preparation mode. The county is now under a state of emergency. Bridges will close if winds reach 45 MPH or higher sandbag locations are setup around the county to help people prepare their homes. The county is also working with Leon County on potential shelter options.

Deputy Director Jennifer Daniels stresses the importance of having a plan for times like these.

"If you're planning to shelter in place have your supplies that you need ready. Go and get your food, water, medication, pet supplies. Don't forget to check on your elderly neighbors and make sure they're okay. That is what you need to do. Do not panic, prepare," said Daniels.

Being prepared is something Pastor Johnson knows goes a long way in handling any storm.

"We want to take care of the people in the community who already have needs, who are also preparing. We want to take care of them beforehand," said Johnson.

