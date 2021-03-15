Franklin County deputies kick off Spring Break with 'Ticket and Tow It'

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The first weekend of Spring Break kicked off with throngs of tourists packing St. George Island and Alligator Point in Franklin County. While businesses are seeing an uptick in customers, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is seeing an uptick in violations.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. "Tony" Smith said they have started a zero-tolerance policy for parking throughout the county, and on Sunday started "Ticket and Tow It."

If you park illegally in Franklin County you will be towed and receive a traffic citation.

"We are strict zero tolerance," said Sheriff Smith. "You will get tickets, you will be arrested."

Sheriff Smith said they are also receiving complaints from residents about visitors to the area urinating in public, including resident's front yards. Smith said they are thankful for the visitors, but asks they please respect the area and those who live there.

"Please abide by all lour laws and everything will be fine," said Sheriff Smith. "We appreciate all the folks that come here and visit, just treat our home like it's yours and everything will great."

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have begun assisting FCSO with issuing parking citations, calling for tow trucks and ticketing for urinating in public in Alligator Point.