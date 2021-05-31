Franklin County deputies crack down on speeding, DUIs during busy vacation season

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — With all the visitors on the island with the vacation season starting, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help to keep the area safe for everyone.

Deputies are increasing patrols around the island and they're on the lookout for anyone drinking and driving.

Sheriff AJ Smith said he pulled someone over for going 94 mph recently, something he's calling inexcusable.

"Just a massive amount of people. A lot of traffic on Highway 98, the most I've seen in a very long time," said Smith. "The most I've seen since I've become sheriff. Earlier today bumper to bumper traffic coming into the county and just a lot of people on the beaches."

The Sheriff's Office has also requested the help of the Florida Highway Patrol for traffic and DUI stops.