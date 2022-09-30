Franklin County collects donations for Hurricane Ian victims

APALACHICOLA, Fl. (WTXL) — “Well when we went through Michael we went through a similar situation. Not as bad as what they’re experiencing down in Fort Myers. But um— we’re just trying to reciprocate,” says Curt Anderson.

Franklin County’s Sherriff’s Office is hosting a hurricane drive to help storm victims. Curt Anderson has lived in Apalachicola for the last 7 years. He says Ian victims remind him of himself when Hurricane Michael hit back in 2018.

“If you have a chance come out and donate because they need it,” says Anderson.

Now, he and other community members are helping give back. The Sheriff’s Office has set up 3 different locations for donation trailers at Apalachicola, Carrabelle, and Eastpoint Florida.

They plan to gather supplies until Sunday and deliver the items Monday morning.

“Give to the relief effort and help somebody who is suffering right now,” says Sheriff AJ Smith.

So far, the donation trailers have received food, water, and even monetary donations. Sheriff Smith feels that even with a small community they can make a big impact.

“We’re small with a big heart,” says Smith.

Franklin County’s Sheriff’s Office is also accepting donations on their website. So far, they have been able to collect over $20,000.

