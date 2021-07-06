Franklin County begins voluntary evacuations, stresses precaution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Franklin County began voluntary evacuation Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. for Alligator Point, Bald Point, and Dog Island.

Franklin County Emergency Management says all citizens who live along the coastline and Barrier Islands, in low-lying areas and in river areas that are prone to surge or flooding from tidal surges should take precautionary measures.

Alligator Point Road has the probability of erosion due to storm surge and wave action.

FCEM said anyone who chooses to shelter in place anywhere in the Evacuation Zone, needs to have supplies ready now. Access to these areas will probably be limited due to Elsa.

This will most likely occur during high tide.

High Tide for Alligator Point for tomorrow is 2:03 am and 12:47 pm. High Tide for Dog Island for tomorrow is 3:54 a.m. and 11:19 a.m.

Pay close attention to Beach flags. There is an elevated risk of Rip Current for the next several days.

Precautionary Measures include, but are not limited to:

1. Secure yard items such as chairs, umbrellas, etc.

2. Secure Boats and Vehicles – This includes moving to higher ground.

3. Make sure your disaster kit is ready and accessible.

Do not drive through flooded areas. If you see flood waters REMEMBER TO TURN AROUND AND DO NOT DROWN.

Tropical Storm Force Wind Gusts are a possibility.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coastal area of Franklin County. Storm surge of one to two feet is possible. If this occurs at High Tide this will be one to two Feet over High Tide Level.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that Tropical Storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible in the outer bands.

Storm total rainfall forecast is 1-2 inches.

Please monitor the weather closely for the next several days.

Franklin County Emergency Management continues to monitor this storm closely. If you have any questions:

• Visit the website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com

• Sign up for Alert Franklin

• Call our Hotline at 850-653-8977

