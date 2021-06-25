Fourth of July events across South Georgia, Big Bend

(WTXL) — In celebration of Independence Day, ABC 27 has you covered! Below are events across the Big Bend and South Georgia that will be happening on or around the 4th of July.

Florida:



Tallahassee: Let your American spirit be moved this Fourth of July with the City of Tallahassee’s Celebrate America event. Taking place at Tom Brown Park on Sunday, July 4, from 7-10 p.m., you and your family can enjoy live music and a spectacular, patriotic fireworks display. Click here for more info.

Let your American spirit be moved this Fourth of July with the City of Tallahassee’s Celebrate America event. Taking place at Tom Brown Park on Sunday, July 4, from 7-10 p.m., you and your family can enjoy live music and a spectacular, patriotic fireworks display. Click here for more info. Firecracker 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run (Tallahassee): The Firecracker 5k and 1-mile Sparkler fun run is a family-friendly 5K walk/run to assist the Capital City Kiwanis Club and the Virtual Kiwanis Club of the Big Bend. Join us in this exciting event to help us continue to carry out our vital missions! Click here for more info.

The Firecracker 5k and 1-mile Sparkler fun run is a family-friendly 5K walk/run to assist the Capital City Kiwanis Club and the Virtual Kiwanis Club of the Big Bend. Join us in this exciting event to help us continue to carry out our vital missions! Click here for more info. Monticello: All-day event bounce houses excluded area for fireworks bring out the fireworks. Kids free car show Saturday and truck meet Sunday. Click here for more info.

All-day event bounce houses excluded area for fireworks bring out the fireworks. Kids free car show Saturday and truck meet Sunday. Click here for more info. Apalachicola’s Independence Eve Celebration on Saturday, July 3rd: Apalachicola Main Street presents Apalachicola’s Independence Eve Celebration on Saturday, July 3rd at Riverfront Park starting at 6:00 p.m. Named one of the Top 12 Independence Events in Florida! Enjoy live music, food trucks, a veterans’ tribute, and a performance of the National Anthem, all culminating in a spectacular fireworks show! Click here for more info.

Apalachicola Main Street presents Apalachicola’s Independence Eve Celebration on Saturday, July 3rd at Riverfront Park starting at 6:00 p.m. Named one of the Top 12 Independence Events in Florida! Enjoy live music, food trucks, a veterans’ tribute, and a performance of the National Anthem, all culminating in a spectacular fireworks show! Click here for more info. Apalachicola 17th Annual Red, White, and Blue Parade on Saturday, July 3rd: Grab your bicycles, wagons, golf carts, sneakers, whatever your mode of transport, and meet your friends in Apalachicola’s Lafayette Park between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd. Click here for more info.

Grab your bicycles, wagons, golf carts, sneakers, whatever your mode of transport, and meet your friends in Apalachicola’s Lafayette Park between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd. Click here for more info. St. George Island Independence Day Festivities: Everyone is invited to celebrate Independence Day on St. George Island by participating in a one-of-a-kind 4th of July parade. The line-up for the parade begins around 11 am at the corner of West Pine and 3rd Street West. The parade starting at 11:30 travels down Pine to 3rd Street East, then down East Gulf Beach Drive. Click here for more info.

Everyone is invited to celebrate Independence Day on St. George Island by participating in a one-of-a-kind 4th of July parade. The line-up for the parade begins around 11 am at the corner of West Pine and 3rd Street West. The parade starting at 11:30 travels down Pine to 3rd Street East, then down East Gulf Beach Drive. Click here for more info. Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration: Another of Wakulla County’s oldest traditions is the Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration in the heart of downtown Sopchoppy. The festivities begin the morning of Independence Day with a parade, followed by an all-day and all-night festival — complete with arts and crafts and food vendors — at Sopchoppy’s famed Myron B. Hodge City Park, which rests on the banks of the Sopchoppy River. The evening is then capped with a spectacular fireworks display that will illuminate the sky over the picturesque waterfront. Click here for more info.

Another of Wakulla County’s oldest traditions is the Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration in the heart of downtown Sopchoppy. The festivities begin the morning of Independence Day with a parade, followed by an all-day and all-night festival — complete with arts and crafts and food vendors — at Sopchoppy’s famed Myron B. Hodge City Park, which rests on the banks of the Sopchoppy River. The evening is then capped with a spectacular fireworks display that will illuminate the sky over the picturesque waterfront. Click here for more info. Live Oak 4th of July Freedom Festival (Friday, July 2nd): Celebrate Independence Day with us in downtown Live Oak! There will be local entertainment, bounce houses, games, also food and craft booths. The street festival begins at 6:00 pm. There will be honors and entertainment on the Millennium Stage and fireworks will light the night beginning at approximately 9 p.m. Click here for more info.

Celebrate Independence Day with us in downtown Live Oak! There will be local entertainment, bounce houses, games, also food and craft booths. The street festival begins at 6:00 pm. There will be honors and entertainment on the Millennium Stage and fireworks will light the night beginning at approximately 9 p.m. Click here for more info. Branford 4th of July celebration & fireworks (July 3rd): Admission is free! The day’s festivities will start with a duck race at 2 p.m. at the historical Ivey Park at Branford Springs on the Suwannee River. Then go to Hatch Park for entertainment and activities in the evening which includes a parade down Suwannee Avenue. The festival will culminate with a fireworks show at dark.

Georgia:

