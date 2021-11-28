Fourth annual Dreamergency Walk held at Cascades Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Encouraging kids to dream big, that's what the fourth Annual Dreamergency Walk is doing right here in Tallahassee.

The day was spent showcasing the talents and entrepreneurship skills of kids across the city.

With dancing, motivational speeches, and pop-up booths all ran by kids, the goal is to encourage them to not give up on their dreams

"This is just giving them the opportunity to do something that we didn't do as kids," said organizer Dr. Shonteral Redmond. "I think it's a very inspiring event and I'm just so excited to give back any way I can to help break generational curses, especially in the Tallahassee Community. "