VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Four people are in critical condition after they were ejected from their vehicle on I-75 south early Saturday morning.

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to an accident at 12:15 a.m. on I-75 south near exit 16 and found that the four had been ejected.

All four people were transported to South Georgia Medical Center in critical condition, according to VFD.

Firefighters remained on scene while Georgia State Patrol investigated the incident.