Four Big Bend Counties keep their eyes on coastal flooding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday morning storms rolled through counties across the Big Bend. Later in the day, residents are kept their eyes out for another weather hazard, coastal flooding.

"Well, it was very windy and we got quite a bit of rain, I think Tallahassee got more rain, but it was very windy, I have a pool and the pool has a lot of debris," said Patricia Renovitch who lives in Shell Point. "What floods is, personally for us is the road. For us, there's certain times you can hardly get through if the flooding gets bad."

Wakulla County hasn't seen any coastal flooding as of yet, however the county joined Jefferson, Franklin and Taylor counties in a flood warning until later Thursday night.

Although that warning focused on high tide events in those four counties, Taylor County Emergency Management Director John Louk says high winds can still present dangers with high tides.

"Well it's always a possibility with the wind coming in as strong as it is, but the watch was specific about the two high tide events at 2:00 earlier this morning and 2:00 this afternoon, so that was really the times we were watching closer," said Louk.

Earlier Thursday morning, Shell Point residents said that drivers were parking their cars further inland to prevent any flood damage.

Perry Morris said preparing for floods in coastal communities isn't a new practice...

"You have to get your vehicles out, you have to get anything ground level, and it needs to be brough tup onto your next level," said Morris