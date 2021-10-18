Foundation for Leon County Schools seeking help in raising $70,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Foundation for Leon County Schools is asking for your help in raising over $70,000 that will be matched by the state for their teacher grant program.

The program helps fund innovative projects by teachers to help engage students in a more creative way.

Eric Clark, Executive director for the foundation said these grants will help fund programs for elementary middle and high school classrooms and is an important aspect of their teaching curriculum.

"The grants have really been used to do things that teachers otherwise there's no funding on the local level to do it," said Clark.

The Foundation will continue its fundraising efforts at their 13th annual Soriee at FSU on Oct. 28 at the FSU Alumni Center.