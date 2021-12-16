Foundation built on faith serves communities across Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It started in Frenchtown, passing out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with fruits and a beverage.

Almost a decade later, that meal turned into a staple in the community.

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation started with leftover meals and grew into a nonprofit that serves neighborhoods around the Big Bend.

Tim Mosley is the founder of the organization and says he used his faith to find a way to help.

"We don't realize how powerful our mouths and our tongues can be at times so we pray and ask God to lead and guide us," Mosely said.

With those prayers, Mosley's foundation has served hundreds of people. But, says it's not about photo opportunities or people knowing what you do.

"It's just about making a difference and that's what we're here for," Mosely said. "To help change lives."

Not only does this foundation have a positive impact, but serves as a purpose for the volunteers involved.

"That's all I know is service," Mosely said.

Kathleen Wingate has been volunteering with the foundation for years, attending all the giveaways.

She says the best part is seeing the kids' reactions when they find out there going home with a new toy.

"They are like 'I can get a bike? Oh, want this one I want that one,' and I'm like okay just slow down, just a minute."

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation is back at the fairgrounds and expecting 1,400 people this weekend.

The foundations' truck has carried more than 200 pallets of food this year and is in need of a new truck.

If you're interested in sending a donation or volunteering visit The Less Fortunate Still Matter Foundation website.