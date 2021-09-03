Foster dog parents needed as puppies, dogs from Louisiana en route to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Inside a vacant building owned by Leon County on North Monroe Street is where you'll find a group of good Samaritans sweating out the heat— lifting pet supplies onto pallets.

“Every minute we have we’re working on helping animals through pet supplies and food as well as helping with some of those animals who have had to evacuate.”

Lisa Glunt is with the Leon County Humane Society. She and her team along with Leon County Animal Control are stuffing these vehicles with dog and cat food donated by Chewy. These supplies will go on a 400-mile journey to New Orleans and into the hands of pet owners desperately needing supplies following Hurricane Ida. While the doors close on this trip, another adventure is about to take foot here in Tallahassee.

“We are expecting next week our first load of transport dogs who have been at a shelter.”

The Leon County Animal Shelter will take in at least 10 dogs— including two litters of puppies Monday from shelters in Louisiana.

“These are animals that there’s no mistake there’s nobody looking for these animals.”

Those shelters— making space for more animals left behind. Animal shelters across the nation already running at full capacity. Tallahassee is no different.

“I mean honestly the last two years have been incredibly stressful. This is our busy season. Summer is always the busy season for animals coming in.”

The pandemic making things worse.

“It’s also been more difficult through COVID because a lot of shelters have been restricting how many animals they are taking in."

If you can foster a dog, you are asked to reach out to Leon County Humane Society.