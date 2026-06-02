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Former Thomas County chief deputy arrested, charged with theft

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested and booked Ron James on May 29.
Thomas County Sheriff's Office Car
Photo: Thomas County Sheriff's Office / Facebook
Thomas County Sheriff's Office Car
Thomas County Sheriff's Office Car
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THOMAS COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested a former Thomas County chief deputy after accusations claiming he stole multiple firearms from the sheriff's office.

The GBI charged Ron James on Friday and booked him into the Thomas County Jail. It followed a request by Sheriff Tim Watkins to conduct an investigation into the stolen weapons back in April.

James was charged with Theft by Taking and Violation of Oath of Office.

The GBI says the investigation is ongoing, and neighbors can still share information about this case by calling the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090. They can also give anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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