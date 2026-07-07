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Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum arrested on drug charges in Daphne, Alabama, on July 2nd.

Andrew Gillum
Courtesy: Andrew Gillum / Facebook
Andrew Gillum
Andrew Gillum
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Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum was arrested on drug charges on July 2nd after officers in Daphne, Alabama, stopped him for erratic driving.

In a press release, it states that Daphne Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 98 near North Main Street at 10:45 p.m. Officers identified the driver as Gillum.

DPD states an officer observed a glass pipe on the center console of the vehicle, which led to a probable cause search. They say officers recovered several rolled marijuana cigarettes and 3 packages of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The 46-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. He was booked into the Daphne City Jail and later taken to the Baldwin County Correctional Facility.

***This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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