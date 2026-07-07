Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum arrested on drug charges in Daphne, Alabama, on July 2nd.

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum was arrested on drug charges on July 2nd after officers in Daphne, Alabama, stopped him for erratic driving.

In a press release, it states that Daphne Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 98 near North Main Street at 10:45 p.m. Officers identified the driver as Gillum.

DPD states an officer observed a glass pipe on the center console of the vehicle, which led to a probable cause search. They say officers recovered several rolled marijuana cigarettes and 3 packages of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The 46-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. He was booked into the Daphne City Jail and later taken to the Baldwin County Correctional Facility.

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