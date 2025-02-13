Former Tallahassee City Manager passes away, Dan Kleman remembered

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee has announced that former Tallahassee City Manager Daniel A. Kleman passed away overnight Thursday.

No cause of his death was given.

The city says Kleman dedicated more than 50 years of his life to public sector service, including 20 in Tallahassee.

His biography and what city officials had to say is below:

Kleman began his professional career as an intern with the City of Dayton, Ohio, in 1966. Quickly advancing, he served as Dayton's deputy city manager from 1973-1974 before accepting the role of Tallahassee City Manager. He held that position from 1974-1994, leaving an indelible impact on the Capital City.

"It truly was a privilege to know and learn from Dan, who I kept in contact with over the years," City Manager Reese Goad said. "He was a principled professional and tireless champion for local government managers. He was dedicated to implementing best practices, and that spirit is something that continues in our organization to this day."

As Tallahassee City Manager, he put an emphasis on measured performance and conservative fiscal strategies. The City Commission at that time had a focus on downtown revitalization, and under Kleman's leadership, a new City Hall was constructed, parking garages were financed, and parks were developed.

One such project came to bear his name.In 1980, the City began the lengthy process of acquiring and developing roughly 5 acres located behind City Hall. In 1996, Kleman Plaza was complete. The public investment subsequently spurred private investment as the Florida League of Cities, Mary Brogan Museum of Art and Science and Challenger Learning Center established themselves in the heart of downtown.

"From a young age, I had the privilege of knowing Dan as a close friend of my father. I have cherished memories of him and learned so much from his remarkable career in public service," Mayor John E. Dailey said.

"He was a truly wonderful person, and his absence leaves a profound void. Dan will be deeply missed, and my heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time."

Following his 20-year tenure in Tallahassee, Kleman served in Hillsborough County, Jacksonville and Port St. Lucie. He retired in 2015, settling in Port St. Lucie. He visited Tallahassee often over the years.

Throughout his career, Kleman gave back to his profession, serving in multiple roles as an active member of ICMA, the International City/County Management Association.

Among other honors during his career, he received the Distinguished Service Award by the executive board of ICMA in 2016.Kleman earned a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University in 1967 and a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968.

He and his wife, Jan, have four children, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was a native of Ottawa, Ohio.