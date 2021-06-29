Former Surfside building inspector placed on 'leave of absence' from current post in Doral

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rosendo “Ross” Prieto, a former Surfside building inspector, has been placed on a “leave of absence” from his current post as a building inspector in nearby Doral, Florida, according to a statement from the city of Doral.

The city said that their contracting partner, CAP Government, Inc., told officials on Monday that they have “assigned another employee to assists the City of Doral Building Department on a temporary basis.

”Prieto told residents at Champlain Tower South at a board meeting in November 2018 that their building was “in very good shape,” according to records released by the city of Surfside – just five weeks after an engineering report indicated that there was “significant structural damage” to parts of the building.

Prieto has not responded to ABC News’ repeated requests for comment.

Statement Regarding CAP Government, Inc.

The City of Doral contracted C.A.P. Government, Inc. to provide building inspection services. Mr. Ross Prieto, an employee of C.A.P. Government, Inc. was assigned to the City of Doral to serve as the temporary Building Official. On June 28, 2021, C.A.P. Government, Inc. notified the City of Doral that Mr. Prieto was on a leave of absence and assigned another employee to assist the City of Doral Building Department on a temporary basis.

ABC News has obtained a two-page letter sent to owners at Champlain Towers South in April 2021, informing them that a $15 million special assessment fee had been approved by their condo association board of directors to make needed repairs and pass a 40-year recertification. The letter below breaks down the estimated $15 million special assessment fee by repair fee costs – and the assessment fee for each unit.