Former Quincy mayor, educator Keith Dowdell dies

QUINCY, FL — Former Quincy mayor and longtime educator Keith Dowdell has died.

An online obituary from Bradwell Mortuary says he was 63 years old.

Dowdell's niece shared about his passing on Monday.

Dowdell served on Quincy's city commission for several years and was also an educator with Gadsden County Schools. Quincy commissioner Dr. Robin Woods said Dowdell was running for city commission again this year.

The obituary says a visitation will take place this Friday at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at West Gadsden Middle School, and committal services with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at Tallahassee National Cemetery.

Dowdell leaves behind three children and five grandchildren.

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