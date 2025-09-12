Former Leon County Deputy faces several felonies, charged with possessing multiple illegal firearms

TALLAHASEE, FL — Former Leon County Sheriff's Deputy, 57-year-old Bill Culpepper, has been indicted in federal court on several charges for possession of illegal firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Florida.

Charges include:



Three counts of possession of a machine gun

Three counts of possession of an unregistered firearm/short-barrel rifle

One count of possession of an unmarked silencer

In a release, it states Culpepper appeared before a judge on Thursday, September 11th in Tallahassee. His trial is set for November 4th. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

The report says the case was investigated by the Tallahassee Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It states the case is part of "Operation Take Back America," which is a nationwide initiative to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

In March, Culpepper was charged with several felony drug trafficking counts following a year-long investigation. Investigators believe Culpepper conspired with his son, Garret, to make and sell marijuana.

Culpepper was a school resource officer at Woodville PreK-8 at the time of his arrest. He was terminated following his arrest.

