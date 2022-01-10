Former FSU hoops star Jonathan Isaac to publish book on choice to stand, not kneel in 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Florida State Seminoles basketball star Jonathan Isaac announced Monday that he is publishing a book with the help of conservative pundit Ben Shapiro's publishing company.

Isaac's book will focus on how he was one of the few NBA players during the 2020 NBA season to stand for the national anthem as other players kneeled during a league-wide demonstration, according to a news release.

“This book is the story of how my experiences and faith have shaped who I am and my perspective on the world,” said Isaac. “In a time where our country needs men and women willing to stand for freedom of thought, personal medical decisions, and biblical values, courage could not be more paramount.”

The book will go on sale May 2022 in hardcover, e-book and audio formats.

In October, the conservative media company, The Daily Wire which was co-founded by Ben Shapiro, announced the launch of its book publishing division under the banner DW Books, with its first release slated for Spring 2022.