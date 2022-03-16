Watch
Former FSU head of library security pleads not guilty in theft of school's comic books

Individual charged with four felony offenses
Posted at 4:54 PM, Mar 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A former Florida State University head of security of the school’s main library entered a plea with the Leon County Clerk of Court.

According to a document filed with the Leon County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Office, Todd Peak entered a plea of not guilty Feb. 28.

Peak is charged with grand theft with a value of more than $100,000, organized scheme to defraud with a value of $50,000 or more, organized and dealing in stolen property and dealing in stolen property by use of the internet valued more than $300.

All four offenses are felonies.

Peak was arrested Feb. 4 in connection with the case.

A court document filed by the state attorney's office notes between Feb. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020, Peak is accused of obtaining the comic books from the university’s library.

The missing comic books from FSU’s Strozier Library include some of the most-high profile comic books ever made.

