Former Franklin County Schools counselor charged for sexual relationship with a minor

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Franklin County Sheriff's Office says a former behavioral counselor at Franklin County Schools turned herself in after having a sexual relationship with a minor.

According to FCSO, Lieutenant Baron Cortopassi began the investigation in April after receiving multiple complaints and discovered that 50-year-old Kelley Mosley began a sexual relationship with the juvenile victim while a behavior counselor for Franklin County Schools.

Mosley was fired from the school but the relationship continued.

FCSO says initially, neither the suspect nor juvenile victim confessed to a relationship, nor was there enough evidence to make an arrest.

On September 28 at the FDLE office in Tallahassee, a recent former employer of Mosley's shared with investigators a text he received from Mosley admitting to intercourse with a juvenile and that she was going to turn herself in.

That same day, Mosley walked into FDLE and provided a full confession to having sex multiple times and places with the victim.

She voluntarily surrendered her cellular phone and gave consent to examine it, according to the report.

FCSO said upon examination it was revealed that Mosley had electronically sent graphic photographs of herself to the juvenile.

The victim was subsequently interviewed and admitted to having intercourse and sexting, according to FCSO.

An arrest warrant for Lewd and Lascivious Battery was obtained and executed. Pending charges for the sexting issue will be addressed by FDLE upon the return of search warrants with social media apps.