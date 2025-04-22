Former Florida State President John Thrasher diagnosed with cancer

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Tuesday, April 22nd, The Southern Group, Florida announced one of its founding partners and former FSU President John Thrasher has been diagnosed with cancer.

They say he's receiving treatment at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. They say he's a fighter and has the love and support of the entire TSG family.

You can read the full statement below.

Our prayers and best wishes go out to John Thrasher today, a founding partner in this firm and one of Florida’s most storied public servants in this century. John is battling cancer and is currently at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare where he is receiving treatment. His amazing… — The Southern Group, Florida (@SouthernGroupFL) April 22, 2025

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.