Former Florida State President John Thrasher diagnosed with cancer

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Tuesday, April 22nd, The Southern Group, Florida announced one of its founding partners and former FSU President John Thrasher has been diagnosed with cancer.

They say he's receiving treatment at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. They say he's a fighter and has the love and support of the entire TSG family.

You can read the full statement below.

