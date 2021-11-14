Former FSU football player, Super Bowl winner Nigel Bradham arrested Saturday in Leon County on marijuana, gun charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Florida State standout and Super Bowl champion Nigel Bradham is out on bond facing two marijuana charges and a gun charge in Leon County.

According to arrest reports, Bradham was arrested Saturday. Arrest reports say while driving behind Bradham’s grey Corvette C8 on Interstate-10, a Florida trooper noticed a “dirty tag” on a “clean car”. The trooper pulled Bradham over after the tag came back unassigned and previously registered to a Dodge Van.

Documents go on to say the trooper immediately smelled marijuana during the traffic stop. The report says the officer asked for a medical marijuana card, which Bradham said he did not have on him at the moment. The report states the Tallahassee Regional Communications Center did not have Bradham in the database when his information was checked.

When asked for proof of car registration, arrest records show he also advised FHP of a gun in his glove compartment and a concealed weapons permit. Once removed, Bradham told FHP he bought the car in Georgia recently, producing temporary tags for the car. The report states Bradham said he had recently tried to get the tag on the car transferred. Meanwhile, his license came back as suspended for insurance on November 3, 2021.

Records show that during a probable cause search of the car, troopers recovered 10 small plastic bags of marijuana in the front passenger seat. The bags had retail sale logos from California. In the trunk, troopers say they found two large bags of marijuana with the same logo. In all there was a total 3.45 pounds of marijuana found in his possession.

The probable cause search also found two pistols. One was determined to be stolen from Missouri.

Bradham is charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was also ticketed for unknowingly driving with a suspended license and a warning for improper tag display.

He is currently out of jail under a $1,000 bond.

This is not his first run in with law enforcement. In 2016, Bradham was arrested in Miami for bringing a loaded gun to the airport. Later that year, he was charged for punching a hotel employee. That person suffered a broken nose.

The Crawfordville native played football for Florida State University from 2008-2012. An NFL career followed, including the 2017 Superbowl win for the Philadelphia Eagles. Bradham is currently not playing for any NFL team.