Former Florida Chief Justice Stephen Grimes dies at 93

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Stephen H. Grimes, the 72nd Justice on the Florida Supreme Court and its 46th Chief Justice since Florida achieved statehood, died Friday in Tallahassee at the age of 93.

He served on the state's highest court from 1987 to 1997 and led the state courts system as its Chief Justice from 1994 to 1996.

Grimes will lie in state in the rotunda of the Florida Supreme Court Wednesday, Sept. 15, a longstanding tradition to honor current or former Justices at the time of their burials.

A Florida Highway Patrol honor guard will carry the casket into the Court and place it behind the official seal embedded in the floor of the rotunda. At that point, current Chief Justice Charles Canady will deliver a brief eulogy as he and other members of the Court gather to honor their predecessor, according to the Florida Supreme Court.

He will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral in Tallahassee. Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee is handling the arrangements.

A live broadcast feed of the Lying in State will be available on the Court’s website and its Facebook and Youtube.