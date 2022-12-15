Former CPRB member Taylor Biro files lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “It is a first amendment claim, a right of freedom of speech,” said Marie Mattox.

Taylor Biro was a member of the Citizens Police Review board—after serving for 2 years, she is now taking legal action against the city of Tallahassee.

The moves come after Biro was removed from her position at a December 7 commission meeting.

The action stemming from a cup she had with her during a commission meeting last month reading ‘abolish the police.’

“Had not done anything that was untoward. No one had accused of her any wrongdoing. It was strictly because she put a sticker on her coffee mug,” said Mattox.

Court documents filed Tuesday reads, Biro was unjustly removed and that Biro’s right to freedom of expression was violated .

The federal civil complaint lists Commissioners Dianne Williams-Cox, Curtis Richardson, and Mayor Dailey by name as participants in her removal.

During the commission meeting Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said Biro’s cup was adverting attention away from the board’s purpose.

“The distraction, time, and direction the board has taken — I’m trying to do what’s best to restore the board to what their mission is, and it is not to be politically active,” said Williams-Cox.

Mayor John Dailey followed in support of Williams-Cox and added his own views on the matter.

“The only board that we have, sign up front to be non-biased,” said Mayor Dailey.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson who also voted to remove Biro added her actions could affect the working relationship with law enforcement.

“There has to be a working relationship between this board and the police department,” said Richardson.

Biro’s attorney, Marie Mattox, says that she believes this situation will be a wake-up call for the City of Tallahassee.

“It’s an important case because you can’t take action against someone based upon their first amendment rights,” said Mattox.

