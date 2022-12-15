Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former CPRB member Taylor Biro files lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee

Taylor Biro files lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee
A former member of the city of Tallahassee’s Citizens Police Review Board has filed a federal civil complaint against the city of Tallahassee. Taylor Biro filed a complaint with the United States District Court Northern District of Florida Tuesday.
Posted at 8:06 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 20:36:22-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “It is a first amendment claim, a right of freedom of speech,” said Marie Mattox.

Taylor Biro was a member of the Citizens Police Review board—after serving for 2 years, she is now taking legal action against the city of Tallahassee.

The moves come after Biro was removed from her position at a December 7 commission meeting.

The action stemming from a cup she had with her during a commission meeting last month reading ‘abolish the police.’

“Had not done anything that was untoward. No one had accused of her any wrongdoing. It was strictly because she put a sticker on her coffee mug,” said Mattox.

Court documents filed Tuesday reads, Biro was unjustly removed and that Biro’s right to freedom of expression was violated.

The federal civil complaint lists Commissioners Dianne Williams-Cox, Curtis Richardson, and Mayor Dailey by name as participants in her removal.

During the commission meeting Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said Biro’s cup was adverting attention away from the board’s purpose.

“The distraction, time, and direction the board has taken — I’m trying to do what’s best to restore the board to what their mission is, and it is not to be politically active,” said Williams-Cox.

Mayor John Dailey followed in support of Williams-Cox and added his own views on the matter.

“The only board that we have, sign up front to be non-biased,” said Mayor Dailey.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson who also voted to remove Biro added her actions could affect the working relationship with law enforcement.

“There has to be a working relationship between this board and the police department,” said Richardson.

Biro’s attorney, Marie Mattox, says that she believes this situation will be a wake-up call for the City of Tallahassee.

“It’s an important case because you can’t take action against someone based upon their first amendment rights,” said Mattox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming