TALLAHASSEE, FL — Former County Commissioner J. Lee Vause passed away on Monday at the age of 87. No cause of death was given.

Vause was a commissioner for 20 years, first elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 1972.

He's survived by his wife Sharon, their three children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The public is invited to attend a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 12 to 3 p.m., at J. Lee Vause Park.

READ FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

With sadness, the Leon County family recognizes the passing of long-serving former County Commissioner J. Lee Vause, who died in the afternoon on Monday, May 12, 2025, at age 87.

Serving 20 years as a County Commissioner, Vause leaves behind a legacy of public service leadership. Vause was first elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 1972 and went on to serve two decades, first as District 5 Commissioner and then as At-Large Commissioner. During his tenure, he was elected Chairman of the Board six times. Vause was a strong advocate for increasing the number of parks and recreation areas for citizens to enjoy and championed generational projects, including the Augusts D. Aikens, Jr. County Courthouse, the detention facility, and the Tallahassee-Leon County Civic Center.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Commissioner Vause’s family, friends, and the countless residents whose lives he touched during his long career in public service," said Leon County Commission Chairman Brian Welch. “His decades of commitment to our community, from shaping vital infrastructure to championing our natural spaces, leave an enduring legacy on Leon County. We mourn his passing and extend our heartfelt condolences.”

In recognition of his service and commitment to the County, the 26-acre J. Lee Vause Park on the banks of Lake Jackson was dedicated in his honor in 2001.

“Commissioner Vause set the highest standard for public servants everywhere,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “During his time as County Commissioner, Vause will be remembered for his trademark collegiality, which was key in building strong relationships both on and off the dais. The trust that people placed in him made Vause an effective leader at every level. Respected by his fellow Commissioners and revered by County staff, his loss will be felt by everyone who knew him, and our hearts are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

The Vause family invites the community to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 12 to 3 p.m., at J. Lee Vause Park, 6024 Old Bainbridge Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32303. Lunch will be provided at 12:30 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.

The Vause family has shared the following details about J. Lee Vause’s life and service to the community. Additionally, the family wanted to share that J. Lee Vause was always guided by his faith and love of family.

