Tallahassee man arrested in child molestation investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Gari Tookes, an assistant professor of sociology at Florida A&M University after deputies say he sexually abused a minor.

FAMU released the following statement regarding Tookes:

"He was hired in Aug 2018. As of today [Apil 29], he is an employee. The Human Relations Department is reviewing the status of his relationship with the university."

Tookes was previously a clinical social worker.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Children and Families received information regarding a sexual battery on February 23, 2021.

DCF said a report received from an abuse hotline said a juvenile minor was the victim of sexual battery and abuse by an adult, Gari Tookes.

After a thorough investigation, LCSO Violent Crimes detectives learned Tookes had criminal sexual contact with the victim for several years prior to the report, according to official documents.

LCSO says detectives learned Tookes sent text messages about the sexual contact with the victim, corroborating the victim’s initial report.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Tookes. He was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility on April 29.

This is a developing story.