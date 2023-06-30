Watch Now
Former city of Valdosta Fire chief JD Rice to run for mayor

JD Rice
Former city of Valdosta Fire Department chief JD Rice plans to run for mayor of the city of Valdosta during the 2023 Georgia municipal election cycle.
Posted at 8:01 PM, Jun 29, 2023
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Former city of Valdosta Fire Department chief JD Rice announced his intention to run for mayor of the city of Valdosta Thursday night.

Rice served as the fire chief in Valdosta for 18 ½ years and retired in 2013 as fire chief.

Scott James Matheson is the mayor of Valdosta.

The qualifying period to become a candidate is Monday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 25.

If needed, a special election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19, while the general election for mayor is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

