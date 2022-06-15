For people with furry friends, remember when 'It's Too Hot to Trot'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As Temperatures remain in the 90s, it's important to make sure your four-legged family members are going for walks when the grounds are safe.

According to the Capital Veterinary Specialists, you should walk your pet early in the morning before 10 a.m. and as the sun sets because the ground is cooler.

Its important to avoid the middle of the day.

If you place your hand on the concrete and its too hot for you then its too hot for you pet.

Kevin Drygas at Capital Veterinary Specialists said walking your pet when its too hot can cause severe complications and your pets should avoid excessive time in the heat.

"They can get ulcers to the paws of the pad they can get abrasions and they can end up with wounds that may take weeks to heal" said Kevin Drygas.

Walking your pets on the sand and the grass is the safest and avoiding asphalt will protect the paws of your pets.

It's also important to know the signs and symptoms of heat stroke: