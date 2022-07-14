Football players, cheerleaders paint with seniors in Gadsden County

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Bringing some special seniors in Gadsden County joy Thursday Morning.

Football players and cheerleaders from Gadsden County's Munroe F. Dayschool spent their Thursday morning having a good time painting with seniors at Gadsden County's Senior Center.

Coaches from both sides said they want their kids to know that part of being a student-athlete also involves taking part in your community.

"It's been amazing for them. Having them come out and it's the summertime, trying to get them out of the house is one thing, but once they got here and they started doing the activities, it just opened their eyes to something more and they're actually excited about coming back," said Cheerleading Coach Patrice Monroe.

Coach Russell Ellington said they're planning on returning to the senior center about once a month, but added their kids want to make the center a frequent stop.