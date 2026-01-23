Foodees Fest brings 40+ vendors to Tallahassee this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A free food festival is back in Tallahassee this weekend, bringing together dozens of food vendors and local artists.



Festival began on Friday and continues from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Governors Square Mall.

The festival will feature 40+ food and craft vendors and also includes family activities.

Watch the video below to why one organizer says this event is about more than food.

Tallahassee FoodeesFest is happening this weekend.

You can enjoy the festival Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Governor's Square Mall.

Makayla Morgan, the event's on-site social coordinator, says, more than food, this event is about bringing people together.

“It's the community. It's unity. It's the fact that we're able to bring so many cultures into one little jam-packed fun weekend and the fact that we get to share it all with everyone. Like, the fact that we get to go state to state and just enjoy each other's company and meet new people and create those connections and just have a great time,” said Morgan.

Neighbors can visit this festival for free.

It will feature 40+ food trucks and food vendors, local makers and artists and family activites.

