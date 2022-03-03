Food trucks donate portions of sales to United Way of the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Food trucks served lunch-goers delicious food while giving back to a big cause.

Four food trucks donated a portion of the money they made at Cascades Park to the United Way of the Big Bend Thursday afternoon.

People were able to get a taste of a variety of healthy options.

More importantly, the money people spent on food will help families who are struggling get back on their feet.

"It's huge. It makes you feel so good cause of the fact that you know you're out there helping everybody that you can," says Beth Phillips, a Resource Development Manager at United Way of the Big Bend. "It can be your neighbor, it could be our friends, it could be somebody at our church. You help them."

HempLade Vegan Cafe, Big Easy Snowballs, Zap Zap, and Pineappétit donated a portion of their funds to the United Way.

United Way of the Big Bend helps families struggling financially by providing services and basic needs.