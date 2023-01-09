Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day

City of Thomasville
Anthony Murdock
City of Thomasville
City of Thomasville
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 14:38:24-05

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — In honor of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.

The drive-thru food distribution will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in vacant lot on Luten Lane next to Restoration Tabernacle, according to Hands On Thomas County (HOTC). HOTC advises those interested to enter Luten Lane from Crawford Street.

One box of food staples is allowed per family.

HOTC partnered with the MLK Humanitarian Walk and Festival to have the distribution take place.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming