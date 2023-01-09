Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — In honor of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.

The drive-thru food distribution will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in vacant lot on Luten Lane next to Restoration Tabernacle, according to Hands On Thomas County (HOTC). HOTC advises those interested to enter Luten Lane from Crawford Street.

One box of food staples is allowed per family.

HOTC partnered with the MLK Humanitarian Walk and Festival to have the distribution take place.