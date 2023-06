STATENVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A food distribution will be held Thursday in Echols County.

The Echols County government said cars may begin to line up at 2 p.m. at the basketball courts near the baseball field on Church of God Street.

The truck’s arrival time may vary.

The county notes that forms may be picked up before Thursday’s distribution at the Echols County Board of Commissioners Office between 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.