Citywide food distribution held to feed college students, local residents

To address food insecurity amongst college students and local residents, a citywide food distribution was held Saturday.

Several organizations including Florida Public Interest Research Group, FSU, FAMU, and TCC all joined New Day and Second Harvest to hand out the meals.

David Garner, a sophomore with FSU PIRG, an organization combatting hunger, explained what pushed him to lead this initiative.

"Thats what inspired me to do this. I volunteered at one of them, and that is what gave me the spirit to do one of our own," said Garner.

City Wide food distributions happen every second Saturday of each month.

