FOLLOWING UP: Stevens Street survey near completion in Thomasville

Tracking historic preservation in the city of Roses.

Anyone from Thomasville knows Stevens Street District has a deep history.

It's known as one of the Thomasville's first black neighborhoods.

What you might not know is 400 buildings in this neighborhood were built before 1983.

Last September, we showed you the new effort to save the historical properties that still stand here.

Kenny Thompson, City Planner says round a 100 buildings were lost since the 2001.

"About 20% of the historic resources surveyed in 2001 have been lost when the survey was done in 2024," said Thompson.

He tells the city is trying to preserve the historical buildings left

"If people are going to build new homes in the neighborhood, that they build back in ways that are appropriate to the historic character of the area," said Thompson.

The survey was completed through a $30,000 grant.

Money came from both the state historic preservation office and the city.

It studied Elements that made this neighborhood unique like windows, front porches and the size of the buildings.

I talked to Ephraim Rotter who tells me these investments can drive Thomasville economy's forward.

He's Thomasville's history center curator.

"It opens up new areas for tourism and makes those areas more enticing for people to wanna open businesses, " said Rotter.

Ephraim tells me all historic neighborhood in Thomasville need to be appreciated.

"As the homes are reaching to be a 100 to 120 years old, the preservation of those districts and how it looks is just was important as anywhere else in Thomasville," said Rotter

A plan that Thompson tells me he's proud to be taking on.

"We really wanted to make sure that we're able to tell that story as well, and we know Stevens Street has a lot of wonderful stories, great history and we believe that's just as important," said Thompson

The survey will be be fully completed and shared to the public by the end of July.