Florida's tax free week for school supplies, clothes underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida's back to school tax free holiday is giving families some financial relief.

Clothing, shoes, puzzles, computers and more are all items that you can buy during this week; tax-free.

For small businesses like Loli & the Bean this week isn't just for the shoppers.

"It's really a big deal for you to support your local businesses," Delia Fowler said.

Fowler, Owner of Loli & the Bean says small businesses like hers rely on sales like this to keep them from shutting down.

Fowler says with inflation impacting everyone, now more than ever is the time to shop local.

"The money you spend is staying in your community and is being spent in your community versus going to a corporate entity," Fowler said.

Fowler says purchasing one item can make a big difference.

At Goodwill, people have been in and out.

Store manager Franny Graham, says they opened at 9 a.m. and she's already seen at least a hundred shoppers.

Graham says she's anticipating 50 to 60 more shoppers a day during this week's back to school sales tax holiday.

Stephanie Monds is a grandmother and a frequent Goodwill costumer.

She says this is the place she comes to shop all year.

"Compared to department stores, I don't know if you've been in there lately, but a pair of jeans is maybe be like $20 to $30 and you can come here and get them three, five dollars," Monds said.

Monds says that's a big saving and she plans on using this week to buy clothes, shoes and school supplies for her grandson.

Florida back to school tax free holiday ends Aug. 7, so families have a little more than a week to complete their shopping.