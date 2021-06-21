Florida's overall crime rate down, murders up in 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Crime is down overall in Florida, though 2020 saw an increase in murders.

The annual crime report released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Monday shows drops in burglaries, robberies and larcenies. But 260 more people were murdered last year than the year before.

Overall, Florida had 1,285 murders, an increase of 14.7%. Nearly 80% of those were committed with a gun, or 1,025, up 20.2% from the year before.

Overall, factoring in the state’s population growth, all crime was down 15.7% in 2020.

In Leon County, murders increased from 21 in 2019 to 29 in 2020, according to the report.

County and Municipal Arrest Report 2020 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

For more information or to view the full report, click here.