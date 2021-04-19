Watch
Florida's Historic Capitol lit in purple for National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Posted at 1:11 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 01:11:26-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Capitol will be lit in purple all week long to help create awareness of crime victim's rights.

It's part of the 40th year of National Crime Victims' Week. The hope is to help people be informed during court processes, along with protecting their identities.

This comes just a week after the First District Court of Appeals ruled law enforcement involved in officer-involved shootings fall under the protection of Marsy's Law.

The law was passed here in Florida in 2018. It's named after Marsalee "Marsy" Nicholas of California who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.

