Florida’s Historic Capitol goes purple for Alzheimer’s awareness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Alzheimer's Association of Florida will host its annual ceremony to light Florida's Historic Capitol building purple Tuesday, Feb. 8.

During the ceremony, the organization will discuss its state priorities for the 2022 legislative session. Advocates will then meet with their respective legislators the day after to "petition them to make Alzheimer's issues a legislative priority," according to the organization.

"More than 6.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the nation and the only cause without a treatment, cure or way to slow down progression," the organization said in a press release. "Florida has the second-highest prevalence of Alzheimer's in America with an estimated 580,000 Floridians living with the disease. In 2021, Alzheimer’s and other dementias cost the nation $355 billion."

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on the steps of the Historic Capitol Building, 400 S. Monroe St.

The event will also be live streamed by the Alzheimer’s Association’s Florida chapters at the following links:

· Facebook: Purple Lighting Ceremony [facebook.com]

· Twitter: Alzheimer’s Advocacy Florida [twitter.com]

· YouTube: Alzheimer’s Association, Florida [youtube.com]

It will be hosted by Alzheimer's Association Regional Leader Angela McAuley. Featured speakers will include Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham, elected officials and Alzheimer's advocates.

