Florida's governor wants to give public school teachers, principals $1,000 bonuses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis wants to reward tens of thousands of teachers and principals who have made countless sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Palm Harbor University High School on Wednesday, DeSantis said he's asking the Florida Legislature to approve $216 million to give $1,000 bonuses to all public school principals and classroom teachers for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

"Our Florida teachers and school principals have put students' success first throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic," DeSantis said.

The governor said nearly 180,000 full-time teachers and more than 3,600 principals would receive bonuses.

The money would come from the state's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), which is part of the federal CARES Act.

DeSantis is asking the Florida Legislature to approve the funding during its current legislative session so the bonuses can be distributed as quickly as possible.

"As teachers, we need to continue the race that we signed up for. We signed up to do this. We cannot control the weather, we can't control our circumstances, but we can continue to push through, find joy," said Sarah Painter, the Pinellas County Teacher of the Year.

