HAVANA — It's a North Florida gem roughly 14 miles northeast of Tallahassee rich in history and family traditions. A place many call Florida's friendliest small town.

"It's a great place to live and a great place to raise your children" said Debbie Revell

Established in 1906, families like Debbie Revell's have been in the town of Havana for generations. She says the town is a great place to live because the people will always be there for you. Just one of the reasons the town was once named the friendliest small town in Florida… by Floridiana Magazine. a title this community is proud of.

"if someone has a baby its celebrated, if someone passes away people are there to help you" said Debbie Revell.

As for the name Havana, the town was given that due to the tobacco industry here and being named after Havana, Cuba. as a child, Revell worked in the tobacco fields for a summer job. now, that same tobacco shop is a staple in the community. Bob Bruggner says that the community was built on tobacco and hard work.

"We learned a lot of things, we learned about how to work with others, we learned the value of work, we learned to take orders" said Bob Bruggner.

Bruggner has lived in Havana for 35 years.

"We are a unique community, people support each other and get along quite well here" said Bob Bruggner.

A name given to the Florida town with a Cuban connection, the hidden gem will be known for its kindness and history.

"Its just a great place to grow up" said Debbie Revell

With just over 1800 people, and growing opportunities it's not hard to understand why families like the Revell's have called this small town home for decades.