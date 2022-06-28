Florida's 'Freedom Week' to begin July 1, offering tax break on items

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — A sales tax holiday, also known as "Freedom Week", is set to begin on Friday, July 1, eliminating sales tax on certain consumer products temporarily.

Ending on Thursday, July 7, the limited time period will remove sales tax on the retail sale of admissions to cultural events, museums, movies, music events, sporting events, state parks, fitness facilities and specified performances.

Eligible supplies for fishing, residential pools, sporting equipment, camping and general outdoor are also exempt from sales tax during this holiday period.

The sales tax exemption will not apply to sales within theme parks, public lodging establishments, airports or entertainment complexes.

For reporting sales purposes, Florida dealers are to report the sales of all eligible items sold during the holiday period on their sales tax returns as exempt sales.

For more specific information, visit https://floridarevenue.com/freedomweek.