Florida's Back-to-School tax holiday now runs the entire month of August

FLORIDA — After the passing of HB 7031, Florida's Back-to-School sales tax holiday will now run the entire month of August. During that time, select items will be exempt from state sales tax and can be purchased in-store or online.

The following items can be purchased under the exemption during the 2025 holiday, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

Computer and computer-related accessories of $1,500 or less:



Personal computers

Calculators

Desktops

Electronic book readers

Handhelds

Laptops

Tablets

Tower computers

Keyboards

Mice

Modems

Monitors

Nonrecreational software

Other peripheral devices

Personal digital assistants

Routers

Items having a sales price of $100 or less per item:



Clothing

All footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates

Any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body

Wallets or bags

Backpacks

Diaper bags

Fanny packs

Handbags

School supplies having a sales price of $50 or less per item:



Binders

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Computer disks

Construction paper

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue or paste

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Notebook filler paper

Pencils

Pens

Posterboard

Poster paper

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers and staples used to secure paper products

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles having a sales price of $30 or less:



Flashcards or other learning cards

Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills

Matching or other memory games

Puzzle books and search-and-find books

Stacking or nesting blocks or set

