Florida's Back-to-School tax holiday now runs the entire month of August

FLORIDA — After the passing of HB 7031, Florida's Back-to-School sales tax holiday will now run the entire month of August. During that time, select items will be exempt from state sales tax and can be purchased in-store or online.
The following items can be purchased under the exemption during the 2025 holiday, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.
Computer and computer-related accessories of $1,500 or less:
- Personal computers
- Calculators
- Desktops
- Electronic book readers
- Handhelds
- Laptops
- Tablets
- Tower computers
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Modems
- Monitors
- Nonrecreational software
- Other peripheral devices
- Personal digital assistants
- Routers
Items having a sales price of $100 or less per item:
- Clothing
- All footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates
- Any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body
- Wallets or bags
- Backpacks
- Diaper bags
- Fanny packs
- Handbags
School supplies having a sales price of $50 or less per item:
- Binders
- Cellophane tape
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Computer disks
- Construction paper
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders
- Glue or paste
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Notebook filler paper
- Pencils
- Pens
- Posterboard
- Poster paper
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Staplers and staples used to secure paper products
Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles having a sales price of $30 or less:
- Flashcards or other learning cards
- Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills
- Matching or other memory games
- Puzzle books and search-and-find books
- Stacking or nesting blocks or set
Click here to find more information.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.