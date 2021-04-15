Florida's 'anti-riot' bill passes Senate, heads to Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida House Bill, HB 1, or The Combating Public Disorder Act, cleared the Senate session Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Senate approved the “anti-riot” bill 23 to 17. The Democrats were united in opposition to the bill, joined by one GOP defector on the major agenda item. The bill passed in the House in March.

The policy now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis who is expected to sign. The legislation takes effect immediately with his pen.

The bill was spearheaded by Gov. DeSantis following the Black Lives Matter protests last year and doubled down following the U.S. Capitol riot in January.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin (R-Miami), was able to add in a provision protecting historical places from rioters.

For months, opponents have railed against HB 1, fearing its language and definition of a riot is too broad.