Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida woman pleads guilty to threatening Vice President Harris

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Julio Cortez/AP
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, attends a news conference talking about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Groups advocating for VP nominee Kamala Harris to receive fair, non-sexist coverage
Posted at 3:39 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 15:39:59-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A South Florida woman has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Court records show that 39-year-old Niviane Petit Phelps pleaded guilty last week in Miami federal court to six counts of making threats against the vice president.

She faces up to five years in prison at a Nov. 19 sentencing.

Prosecutors say Phelps sent her husband, who was in prison, 30-second video clips of herself threatening to kill Harris in February.

Officials say Phelps recorded some of the clips herself and her children recorded others.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming